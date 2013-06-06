U.S. Treasury prices GM stock sale at $34.41/share

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it was selling 30 million shares of General Motors Co. at $34.41 each, raising roughly $1.03 billion as part of its ongoing effort to exit from the bailed-out company and reduce losses to taxpayers.

The public offering, which coincided with GM’s re-entry to the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, will take the amount recouped for U.S. taxpayers so far to $32.53 billion, still a significant shortfall from the original $49.5 billion bailout price tag.

GM shares closed on Thursday at $34.44.