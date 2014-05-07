FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cuban man accused in Miami gold heist deported to U.S. from Belize
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 7, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Cuban man accused in Miami gold heist deported to U.S. from Belize

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI, May 7 (Reuters) - A Cuban man accused of a $2.8 million gold heist in Miami was deported from Belize and brought back to the United States on Wednesday to face charges, authorities said.

Raonel Valdez-Valhuerdis was arrested in February in Belize after immigration officials stopped him while he crawled through bushes near the border between Belize and Guatemala.

Authorities say Valdez robbed a courier at gunpoint in October 2012 in the affluent Miami suburb of Coral Gables, stealing two suitcases holding $2.8 million worth of gold nuggets bound for a nearby refinery.

“We have brought back to South Florida a violent fugitive who will be prosecuted for his alleged crimes,” Amos Rojas, an official with the U.S. Marshals Service, said in a statement.

Valdez was wearing a court-mandated ankle-monitoring device at the time of the robbery.

He was later apprehended and charged, but a Miami-Dade circuit judge agreed to allow him to be released with another ankle monitor after posting a $75,000 bond.

At the time of his release, Valdez faced charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and tampering with an electronic monitor.

Days later, Valdez stole a speedboat in the Florida Keys after jettisoning the ankle monitor, according to David Bolton, a private investigator hired to find Valdez by the owner of the gold, Bolivian-based export company Quri Wasi.

When Valdez was detained by officials in Belize, he was carrying a Cuban passport issued two months after he allegedly committed the armed robbery of the gold, officials said. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.