London gold fix lawsuits to be consolidated in New York
August 13, 2014 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

London gold fix lawsuits to be consolidated in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A federal judicial panel on Wednesday ordered that 18 lawsuits alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold prices be consolidated into one proceeding in New York.

The cases will be sent to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan, who has already been overseeing more than two dozen cases.

The lawsuits name the multinational banks that make up the London Gold Market Fixing Ltd, the company operating the global gold price benchmark known as the ‘fix’. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by James Dalgleish)

