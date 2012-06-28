New York girl electrocuted at Florida mini-golf course

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28 (Reuters) - An 11-year-old girl who waded into a small pond and died while playing miniature golf at a central Florida resort was electrocuted, the medical examiner ruled on Thursday.

Ashton Jojo, visiting with her family from Latham, New York, was trying to retrieve a ball from a pond on the miniature gold course at the Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s press release.

Another tourist, Christopher Burges, heard Jojo scream and tried to help her, but was injured himself, the sheriff reported. Jojo was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed Jojo was electrocuted. Spokeswomen for the sheriff’s office and for the resort both said they did not know how the water became electrified.

A statement released by the resort reported that a third guest was also injured, and added, ”Orange Lake Resort holds the safety and well-being of our guests and employees as our top priority and concern.

“The miniature golf facility where the incident happened is closed and will not re-open until further notice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests, their families and friends during this time,” the statement said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ginette Rodriguez said the incident was still under investigation.

Orange Lake Resort is the flagship property of Holiday Inn Club Vacations and includes nearly 2,500 villas, 54 holes of golf, seven pools and two miniature golf courses, according to its website. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; editing by Todd Eastham)