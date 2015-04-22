FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google rolls out new U.S. cell phone service
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Google rolls out new U.S. cell phone service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Google Inc on Wednesday launched a new U.S. wireless service that will enable customers to pay only for the data they use and use Wi-Fi networks to curb data use and keep phone bills low.

The service, Google’s first entry into the wireless industry, will work only on the company’s Nexus 6 phones and will be hosted through Sprint Corp and T-Mobile’s networks, Google said in a statement. The phones will also be able to switch between the two networks, depending on which signal is stronger.

The network, called Project Fi, will cost $20 a month plus $10 per gigabyte of data used. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.