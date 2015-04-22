URGENT-Google rolls out new U.S. cell phone service

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2015

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Google Inc on Wednesday launched a new U.S. wireless service that will enable customers to pay only for the data they use and use Wi-Fi networks to curb data use and keep phone bills low.

The service, Google’s first entry into the wireless industry, will work only on the company’s Nexus 6 phones and will be hosted through Sprint Corp and T-Mobile’s networks, Google said in a statement. The phones will also be able to switch between the two networks, depending on which signal is stronger.

The network, called Project Fi, will cost $20 a month plus $10 per gigabyte of data used. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Richard Chang)

