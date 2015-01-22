FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge says fire at Decatur, Indiana, grain dryer extinguished
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bunge says fire at Decatur, Indiana, grain dryer extinguished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd confirmed that a fire on Thursday in a grain dryer at its Decatur, Indiana, facility, has been extinguished.

No one was injured in the fire, which employees reported at about 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT). The blaze was limited to the dryer.

The plant was running and was able to load out grain, a Bunge spokeswoman said. The facility will resume accepting deliveries later on Thursday, as soon as firefighting equipment is moved, she said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, Editing by Franklin Paul)

