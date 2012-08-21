FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro Farmer crop tour pegs Ohio corn yield at 110.5 bpa
August 21, 2012

Pro Farmer crop tour pegs Ohio corn yield at 110.5 bpa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FISHERS, Ind., Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Monday projected Ohio’s corn yield at 110.5 bushels per acre, down sharply from the U.S. Agriculture Department’s estimate from earlier this month of 126.0 bpa and the tour’s three-year average of 160.5 bpa.

The crop tour, which does not estimate soybean yields, pegged the average number of soybean pods in a 3-foot area at 1,033.72 pods, below the tour average during the last three years of 1,240.85 pods, according to data provided by the crop tour. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
