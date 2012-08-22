FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro Farmer tour pegs Indiana corn yield at 113.3 bpa, above USDA
August 22, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Pro Farmer tour pegs Indiana corn yield at 113.3 bpa, above USDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour projected Indiana’s corn yield at 113.3 bushels per acre, above the latest U.S. Agriculture Department estimate of 100.0 bpa but below the crop tour’s three-year average of 155.8 bpa, according to data provided by Pro Farmer.

The tour pegged the average soybean pod count in a 3-foot-by-3-foot area at 1,033.2 pods, down from the average pod count of 1,190.4 pods. The tour does not project soybean yields. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
