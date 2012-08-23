FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro Farmer crop tour puts Illinois corn yield lowest since 1995
#Industrials
August 23, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

Pro Farmer crop tour puts Illinois corn yield lowest since 1995

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Wednesday projected the corn yield in Illinois at 121.6 bushels per acre, above the latest U.S. Department Agriculture estimate of 116.0 bpa, though it would still represent the lowest yield in the state since 1995.

The average soybean pod count in a three-by-three foot row was estimated by the tour at 944.1 pods, down from the three-year tour average in the state of 1,202.4 pods, after hot temperatures and blistering drought capped the yield potential of the crop.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Joseph Radford

