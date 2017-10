OWATONNA, Minn, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Thursday projected corn yields in Iowa below the latest U.S. Agriculture Department estimate and pegged soybean pod counts down from the tour’s three-year average.

The crop tour projected corn yields in Minnesota above the latest USDA projection while soybean pod counts in the state were down from the tour’s three-year average. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Tom Polansek; Editing by Ed Davies)