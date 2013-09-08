Man dies in fall at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming

Sept 7 (Reuters) - A 40-year-old man visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming died in a fall of nearly 100 feet (30 metres) down a cliff, in the area of a backcountry camp where he had planned to spend the night, park officials said in a statement on Saturday.

Edward Tom, who was from Boulder, Colorado, and a partner on his expedition were at the Petzoldt Caves when Tom went over the edge of the cliff on Friday evening, the National Park Service said.

Two doctors who had been nearby rappelled to reach the Colorado man, and park rangers were flown in by helicopter, but Tom could not be revived, the National Park Service statement said. His body was not flown out of the area until Saturday because of poor weather, according to the agency.

Tom’s death is under investigation, the statement said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Peter Cooney)