Obama urges Greece to work closely with EU, IMF, ECB

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with newly elected Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Monday and urged him to work closely with the European Union and other bodies as he pursues economic reforms, the White House said.

“The president welcomed Prime Minister Samaras’ commitment to address Greece’s economic situation and urged the prime minister to work closely with the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank in the implementation of Greece’s reform program,” it said in a statement.