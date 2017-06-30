By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Conservationists threatened to sue
on Friday in order to block a plan by U.S. wildlife managers
that strips grizzly bears of federal protection, opening them to
hunting around Yellowstone National Park.
Three coalitions - the Humane Society, WildEarth Guardians
and another that includes the Sierra Club and the Northern
Cheyenne Tribe - each formally notified Republican President
Donald Trump's administration that they intend to file lawsuits
to prevent the delisting of the bears as endangered species.
“Truly recovering grizzly bears requires more than making
Yellowstone into a proverbial zoo," said WildEarth Guardians
carnivore advocate Kelly Nokes in a statement. "Bears need
protections across their range.”
An Interior Department official said in a statement on
Friday that the agency had not yet received notices of possible
litigation. A request for comment was referred to the Justice
Department, which declined to comment.
Last week, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a former
Montana congressman, said Yellowstone-area grizzlies would be
removed from the list of endangered species this summer, a move
he hailed as "one of America's great conservation successes" due
to the animals' rebounding population.
The delisting plan, scheduled to go into effect at the end
of July, was initially proposed during Democratic President
Barack Obama's administration.
The number of grizzlies in the greater Yellowstone region
has climbed to roughly 700 from 136 in 1975, when the bears in
the Lower 48 states were formally listed as threatened after
being hunted, trapped and poisoned to near-extinction. The
current total exceeds the government's minimum recovery goal of
500 animals in the region.
Despite those gains, the grizzly is found in only about 2
percent of its original range in the Lower 48 states.
Delisting the bears is strongly supported by hunters, who
prize them as trophy animals, and ranchers, a powerful political
constituency in the region who say the bears' growing numbers
pose a threat to humans and livestock.
Environmentalists, meanwhile, argue that while the grizzlies
have made a comeback, their recovery could falter without
federal safeguards.
The groups on Friday said they had sent Zinke letters that
they will sue the Interior Department in 60 days unless the
government abandons the delisting plans. They contend that
habitat loss due to livestock grazing and timber harvesting, as
well as dwindling food supplies due to climate change, were not
accurately assessed by federal officials in making the decision.
Yellowstone National Park is mostly in Wyoming but spreads
into parts of Montana and Idaho as well.