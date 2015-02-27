Pentagon pulls order relocating military judges to Guantanamo

FORT MEADE, Md. (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it had rescinded an order relocating military judges to Guantanamo Bay that was intended to speed up trials of al Qaeda suspects but drew allegations of Pentagon meddling in the judicial process.

Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work’s decision to lift his Jan. 7 order clears a hurdle for the slow-running trials at the U.S. naval base in Cuba.

The judge presiding over the trial of suspects in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States had halted proceedings on Wednesday until the order was lifted. He cited “unlawful command influence,” or Pentagon meddling in the judicial process.

Judge Air Force Colonel Vance Spath, who is overseeing a separate trial involving the alleged architect of the deadly 2000 bombing of the U.S. warship Cole, said during a pre-trial hearing that Work had pulled his order.

In a statement, Work’s office said, “Work believes it is important to preserve the independence of the Military Commission (court) in appearance, as well as in fact.”

Work’s order had stripped three military judges of other duties and ordered them to move to Guantanamo Bay indefinitely to speed up the years-long proceedings.

Defense lawyers in the Cole and Sept. 11 cases had contended that moving the judges to the remote base was an attempt to rush justice and reduce pretrial hearings.

Spath said that despite Work’s decision he would go ahead with arguments over a defense motion that capital charges be dropped against Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, 50, a Saudi charged with orchestrating the Cole bombing in Yemen. The attack killed 17 sailors.

Defense lawyers in the 9/11 case have asked that charges be dismissed as well, also citing Work’s relocation order.

Work’s order was crafted by retired Marine Corps Major General Vaughn Ary, the overseer of the war court at Guantanamo Bay.

Ary defended his recommendation on Wednesday and said he had not consulted with the military’s senior legal officers, the judge advocates general, about the move. Prosecutors had backed Work’s order.

The judge advocates general for the Army, Navy and Air Force had been scheduled to testify on Friday.

In a memo obtained by the Miami Herald, Ary said the tribunals he oversaw met for just 34 days in 2014, at a cost of $78 million.

The hearing was monitored via closed-circuit television at Fort Meade, outside Washington.