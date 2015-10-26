Guantanamo judge rejects 9/11 defense conflict of interest claim

FORT MEADE, Md., Oct 26 - A Guantanamo Bay judge on Monday rejected claims by lawyers for a Yemeni Sept. 11 suspect that a U.S. government investigation of the attorneys had created an ethical conflict of interest for them.

But the judge, Army Colonel James Pohl, said prosecutors had to turn over documents involving the 18-month investigation of the defense lawyers to the defense team for examination. If defense lawyers believe the documents show there is a conflict, they can file a motion, he said.

The ruling in a pre-trial hearing stemmed from claims by lawyers for Sept. 11 suspect Ramzi bin al Shibh. They said the defense team was burdened by an ethical conflict resulting from an 18-month federal probe of things the lawyers did for their Yemeni client.

The investigation was closed last month without criminal charges. The dispute in a military court had threatened further delays in trials for the alleged conspirators, which have dragged on for nine years.

Bin al Shibh is charged with hijacking, terrorism and mass murder, accused of conspiring with the Sept. 11, 2001, attackers who hijacked airliners and slammed them into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.

Defense lawyers and prosecutors had haggled over whether Pohl should declare the defense attorneys free of conflicts of interest that might prevent them from representing their clients.

Pohl had previously described the investigation as a routine procedure that could be targeted at many government employees and contractors.

The hearing at the U.S. Navy prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was carried over closed-circuit television to a media center at Fort Meade, outside Washington.