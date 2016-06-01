Lawyer for alleged 9/11 attacker claim cancer risk at Guantanamo

FORT MEADE, Md. (Reuters) - Attorneys for one of five men charged in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington expressed concerns about the safety of the trial’s current location at a U.S. Navy base in Cuba, citing reports of cancer-causing chemicals.

Wednesday’s request of an independent review of the safety of the courtroom in Guantanamo Bay came in the third day of a pre-trial hearing for the defendants, including Pakistan-born Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who took credit for masterminding the hijacked plane attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. The five could be put to death if found guilty.

A lawyer for Yemeni defendant Walid bin Attash, a suspected al Qaeda training camp leader, told the judge, U.S. Army Colonel James Pohl, that he felt unsafe in the Guantanamo courtroom.

“I‘m not comfortable being in this room,” said defense attorney Michael Schwartz, a former U.S. Air Force captain. “What I‘m concerned with are the toxins that are known to cause cancer ... We’re standing on top of a piece of property that was likely used for jettisoning fuel in the course of regular military operations for decades.”

Reuters monitored the court proceedings from a media center at Fort Meade, Maryland, outside Washington.

A public health report released by the Navy in February detected chemicals including mercury, formaldehyde, arsenic and Benzo pyrene at the Camp Justice portion of the base, which once served as an airfield. The report found that “potential cancer risk and non-cancer health effects associated with Camp Justice ... cannot be determined.”

At least seven civilians and military members who worked on detainee trials at Guantanamo Bay have been diagnosed with cancer, according to a complaint filed last year with the U.S. Defense Department’s Office of the Inspector General. Over the past decade, roughly 200 prosecutors, defense lawyers and other court personnel have worked on the base.

The complaint did not allege an increase in cancer levels among detainees, who are imprisoned on a separate part of the 45-square-mile (117-square-kilometer) base.

Pohl denied a request to bring in an independent expert for an opinion on the matter this week, saying Schwartz’s team had filed a motion asking for a review too late. He said he would consider having an expert testify on the health risks when the pre-trial hearing next convenes in July.

There are 80 prisoners still at the Guantanamo base, mostly from Yemen. Almost 800 inmates have been transferred as U.S. President Barack Obama tries to fulfill his pledge to close the offshore prison before he leaves office in January.