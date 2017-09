WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries’ ET-Plus guardrail system meets applicable state crash test criteria, a U.S. regulator said on Friday, summarizing the findings of four separate crash tests.

“The tests results we are sharing today are but one piece of our extensive review of the performance of this device,” Gregory Nadeau, deputy administrator at the Federal Highway Administration, said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)