Man pleads guilty in U.S. in connection with Guinea mine scandal
March 10, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Man pleads guilty in U.S. in connection with Guinea mine scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - A former adviser to mining company BSG Resources pleaded guilty on Monday in New York to a criminal obstruction charge in connection with a bribery investigation into mining rights in Guinea.

Frederic Cilins, a French national, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a criminal investigation in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge William Pauley.

Cilins was arrested last April as part of a U.S. investigation under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act into possible illegal payments in Guinea and transfers of those payments into the United States. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

