Obama updates Gulf leaders on Iran talks, seeks support for deal
May 14, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama updates Gulf leaders on Iran talks, seeks support for deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMP DAVID, Md., May 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday updated leaders from Gulf states on international efforts to forge a nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the United States would welcome support from Gulf countries for the deal, which many Arab leaders are concerned would empower Iran to work in destabilizing ways in the region.

Asked about the potential for a nuclear arms race, Rhodes said none of the Gulf countries present had given indications they would pursue a nuclear program that would raise concerns.

Obama is meeting with the leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

