CAMP DAVID, Md., May 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday that, in the event of a threat to Gulf nations, the United States would consider using military force for their defense.

Obama, speaking after a summit with Gulf leaders at the presidential retreat Camp David, also said the United States would work with them to counter violent extremists working online. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)