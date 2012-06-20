FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Two Gulf of Mexico natgas platforms shut after leak
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Two Gulf of Mexico natgas platforms shut after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Edward McAllister

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Two natural gas platforms in the High Island area of the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a pipeline was seen leaking on Tuesday, an Enterprise Products Partners spokesman said Wednesday.

Enterprise does not operate either platform, the spokesman said, but the company was aware of the leak, which occurred on a feed line in between the platforms and Enterprise’s major High Island Offshore System (HIOS). HIOS is a 291-mile pipeline that transports production from fields in the western Gulf to numerous pipelines off the coast of Louisiana.

The feed line in question has been isolated and shut.

The spokesman said that the flows from the platforms were a “small fraction” of total HIOS flows, but he declined to give actual volumes. Enterprise is currently investigating the issue.

The leak was first reported to the National Response Center after a witness saw bubbles rising to the surface near an offshore natural gas platform.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.