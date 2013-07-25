FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at Gulf rig decreased, natural gas flow stopped -regulators
#Energy
July 25, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

Fire at Gulf rig decreased, natural gas flow stopped -regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The flow of natural gas from a ruptured well at a shallow-water Gulf of Mexico drilling rig has stopped, and the fire on the rig has decreased to a small flame, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said the leaking well had “bridged over,” meaning small pieces of sediment had stopped the flow of natural gas. The remaining small fire was fueled by residual gas at the top of the well, the agency said.

Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

