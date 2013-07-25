FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fire at Gulf rig wanes, gas flow stops -regulators
July 25, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fire at Gulf rig wanes, gas flow stops -regulators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on fire, well, no oil spill)
    HOUSTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The flow of natural gas from a
ruptured well at a shallow-water Gulf of Mexico drilling rig has
stopped, and the fire on the rig off the coast of Louisiana has
been reduced to a small flame, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.
    The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said
the leaking well had "bridged over," meaning small pieces of
sediment had stopped the flow of natural gas. The remaining
small fire was fueled by residual gas at the top of the well,
the agency said.
    BSEE did not say if privately held Walter Oil & Gas, which
owns the well, and Hercules Offshore, which was
preparing the well for production when it blewout on Tuesday,
were still evaluating the possibility of drilling a relief well
to plug the ruptured well. 
    BSEE has tightened safety regulations for offshore oil and
gas operations since the BP Plc BP.L 2010 deepwater blowout and
oil spill that spewed more than 4 million barrels of crude into
the Gulf. It took BP nearly three months to cap that ruptured
well, which was ultimately killed and plugged by way of a relief
well.
    A jackup rig has legs that can be extended to move the hull
above the surface of the water. Unlike floating rigs in deeper
waters, the legs on jackups reach the sea floor.
    The drilling rig partially collapsed in the fire on
Wednesday.
    No one was on board when the rig caught fire and the well
leaked natural gas that dissipated but no oil, BSEE said.
    Hercules has said 44 people were evacuated after the rupture
and no injuries were reported. The rig is in 154 feet (47 m) of
water about 55 miles (88.5 km) south of the coast of Louisiana. 
  

 (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

