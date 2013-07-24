FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf rig on fire partially collapses-govt
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 4:03 PM / in 4 years

Gulf rig on fire partially collapses-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 24 (Reuters) - A shallow-water Gulf of Mexico drilling rig on fire because of a ruptured natural gas well has partially collapsed, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said beams supporting the derrick and rig floor on the Hercules Offshore rig collapsed over the structure.

BSEE also said a third firefighting vessel was enroute to the scene, though no sheen was seen on the water’s surface during overflights conducted on Wednesday morning.

