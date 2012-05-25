FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman in standoff with Indiana police
May 25, 2012 / 7:54 PM / 5 years ago

Gunman in standoff with Indiana police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Police on Friday surrounded a real estate office in Valparaiso, Indiana, where a gunman was holding an unknown number of hostages, authorities said.

It was not known if anyone had been hurt. Local media reported there had been shots fired but that four people had left the office building.

Valparaiso Police spokesman Mike Grennes said a SWAT team had made contact with the gunman, but the extent of the negotiations and the gunman’s motives were unclear.

Police responded to a report Friday morning that a gunman had entered the Prudential Executive Real Estate office in Valparaiso, which is 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

Reporting By Susan Guyett; Writing by Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune

