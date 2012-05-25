UPDATE 1-Gunman in standoff with Indiana police

(Updates with gunfire exchange, hostages released)

VALPARAISO, Ind., May 25 (Reuters) - An armed man who said he was owed money entered a real estate office in northwest Indiana on Friday, engaged in a brief gun battle with police and took hostages, but later released them in an hours-long standoff.

One woman released from the office suffered a minor head injury caused by the gunman, but it did not appear than anyone else had been hurt, Valparaiso Police Sergeant Mike Grennes said.

“He came in and said a person owed him money,” Grennes said. “He’s still inside the building.”

Police arriving at the scene briefly exchanged gunfire with the gunman around the entrance of the office building, Grennes said. Police had surrounded the building on a main street in Valparaiso, which is 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

Some of the hostages were either released by the gunman or freed by police, Grennes said.

The FBI had made contact with the gunman, but the extent of the negotiations were unclear. (Reporting by Susan Guyett and Frank Polich; Writing by Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune)