Obama determined to act against gun violence - Biden
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Obama determined to act against gun violence - Biden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is “determined to take action” against gun violence and is weighing possible executive orders aimed preventing further attacks like last month’s shooting massacre at a Connecticut elementary school, Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden spoke to reporters at the start of a White House meeting with gun violence victims and gun-control advocates as part of his effort to craft a package of recommendations that Obama has requested by the end of January.

