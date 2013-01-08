FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gun task force to meet this week with entertainment industry
January 8, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. gun task force to meet this week with entertainment industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden is slated to meet with representatives from the entertainment industry this week to discuss the role that movies and video games play in gun violence in America, the White House said on Tuesday.

The task force is meeting with a wide range of groups, including victims of gun violence and gun owners, as Biden works on recommendations on how to respond to a mass shooting last month in Newtown, Connecticut, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

