Biden to meet House members on U.S. gun proposals on Monday
January 14, 2013 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

Biden to meet House members on U.S. gun proposals on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden and members of President Barack Obama’s Cabinet will meet on Monday with members of the U.S. House of Representatives as he prepares recommendations on how to curb a rash of gun violence in the United States.

Biden is heading a task force due to provide Obama this week with recommendations on how to curb the gun violence. Obama formed the task force after the massacre - one month ago as of Monday - in Newtown, Connecticut, in which a gunman shot dead 20 children and six adults at a primary school.

The White House said the late-morning meeting would include Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano and Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius.

There was no immediate word on which members of the Republican-controlled House would attend the meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building beside the White House.

Any gun control proposals face a difficult fight in Congress, in the House, where Republicans hold a majority of seats, but also in the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats.

Many Democrats represent states where there is strong opposition to tightening laws on the sale and ownership of weapons.

