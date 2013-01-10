FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden to give Obama gun violence recommendations by Tuesday
January 10, 2013

Biden to give Obama gun violence recommendations by Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday his task force on ways to reduce gun violence is looking at an emerging set of recommendations and he will hand them over to President Barack Obama by Tuesday.

Biden, at a meeting of hunting and outdoor sport groups, said two recommendations were likely to be an appeal for universal background checks for gun purchasers and a ban on high-capacity ammunition clips.

Biden said only a “tight window” exists for action and that he will hand over his recommendations by Tuesday to Obama.

