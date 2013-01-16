Obama urges speedy action on gun control measures

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday called for speedy action on gun control measures and vowed to use “whatever weight this office holds” to make them a reality.

“We can’t put this off any longer,” Obama said in urging Congress to approve measures requiring universal background checks on gun buyers, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition clips.

Obama said every day the United States waits to act, the number of people killed from gun violence will keep growing.

“This will not happen unless the American people demand it,” he said.