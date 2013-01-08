FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NRA is among groups to meet Biden this week
January 8, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

NRA is among groups to meet Biden this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The powerful U.S. gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, has been invited to meet Vice President Joe Biden as he considers recommendations on how to respond to a mass shooting last month in Newtown, Connecticut, the White House said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Jay Carney told reporters the NRA is “one of many” gun owner groups invited to meet with Biden on gun violence issues.

The Biden task force is considering a ban on assault weapons and other measures as a way of reducing gun violence.

