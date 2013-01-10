FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

NRA says Biden meeting used to attack gun rights, push restrictions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association charged on Thursday that talks with Vice President Joe Biden only covered ways to attack gun rights and push for restrictions on lawful owners of firearms.

“We were disappointed with how little this meeting had to do with keeping our children safe and how much it had to do with an agenda to attack the Second Amendment,” the NRA said after a representative from the powerful gun lobby group met with Biden as part of a task force examining ways to reduce gun violence.

Biden’s task force met the NRA and other gun owner groups for about an hour and a half on Thursday.

The NRA said in a statement the task force meeting “spent most of its time on proposed restrictions on lawful firearms owners - honest, taxpaying, hardworking Americans.”

“It is unfortunate that this administration continues to insist on pushing failed solutions to our nation’s most pressing problems. We will not allow law-abiding gun owners to be blamed for the acts of criminals and madmen,” the NRA said.

