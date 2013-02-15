FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC teacher pension pulls money from gun manufacturers-CFO
February 15, 2013 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

NYC teacher pension pulls money from gun manufacturers-CFO

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - New York City’s $46.6 billion teacher pension fund has pulled its money out of publicly traded firearms manufacturers, becoming the largest U.S. public pension fund to do so in response to December’s school shootings in Connecticut, the city’s top financial officer said on Friday.

According to New York City Comptroller John Liu, the five companies from which the fund divested are Alliant Techsystems Inc., Olin Corp., Forjas Taurus SA, Smith & Wesson Holding Corp. and Sturm, Ruger & Co.

