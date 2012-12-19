FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama seeks gun proposals to curb violence by January
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Obama seeks gun proposals to curb violence by January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he is seeking concrete policy recommendations no later than January aimed at curbing U.S. gun violence.

Obama, in formally announcing an effort to craft such solutions after Friday’s shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, also called on Congress to take up the issue quickly next year.

“If there is even one thing that we can do to prevent any one of these events, we have a deep obligation - all of us - to try,” he told reporters at the White House.

The effort will be led by Vice President Joe Biden and is part of Obama’s call for action after the massacre of 26 people, including 20 children, at the school in Newtown, Connecticut.

Although Biden’s commission is charged with coming up with specific proposals, Obama said people should not be able to get their get hands on assault weapons easily and that loopholes for gun-show sales need to be closed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.