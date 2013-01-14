FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says Biden presented sensible ways to reduce gun violence
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

Obama says Biden presented sensible ways to reduce gun violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday Vice President Joe Biden has developed a list of sensible, common-sense measures to reduce gun violence and he would consider them.

Obama told reporters at a news conference that stronger background checks and control of high-capacity magazine clips and a ban on assault weapons were proposals that he believed made sense.

Obama is to offer some proposals to reduce gun violence as a result of the massacre last month at a school in Newtown, Connecticut in which 20 children and six adults were shot to death.

He said he expected to review Biden’s proposals and then have a “fuller presentation” on gun violence proposals later this week.

Members of Congress, he said, will have to examine their own consciences when it comes to voting on gun measures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.