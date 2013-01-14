FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says some gun proposals need legislation, some do not
January 14, 2013 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

Obama says some gun proposals need legislation, some do not

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that some of Vice President Joe Biden’s proposals to reduce gun violence will require congressional approval but that some of them could be done through presidential executive orders.

Obama was not specific at his White House news conference on what steps can be taken through executive action. An assault weapons ban, a ban on high-capacity ammunition clips and stronger background checks would presumably require congressional approval.

“There may be some steps we can take administratively,” he said.

As for protests from gun owners, Obama said it would be hard for them to argue that their constitutional rights have been infringed upon.

