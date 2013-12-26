FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turks and Caicos police end search for survivors of capsized boat
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 26, 2013 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

Turks and Caicos police end search for survivors of capsized boat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Officials in the Turks and Caicos islands shifted their focus on Thursday from rescue efforts to determining what caused a boat packed with Haitian migrants to capsize, killing 17 people as the boat was being towed to port in the British Caribbean territory.

Police do not expect to find any more casualties from the Christmas Day accident that involved a boat carrying more than 50 immigrants from Haiti, government spokesman Neil Smith said in a tweet.

Authorities intercepted the sailboat around 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT) Wednesday. The boat capsized two hours later as it was being towed to Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos north of Haiti.

Officials were interviewing survivors on Thursday and an investigation is continuing, Smith said. Thirty-three people were pulled from the waters after the boat capsized.

Meanwhile, health officials in the small eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia said flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed six people.

Among those killed was a police officer who died when a wall fell on him while he attempted to rescue several people from rising flood waters, police officials said.

Power outages and a lack of running water were reported in many parts of the island, a popular tourist destination that is home to some 174,000 people. (Reporting by Kevin Gray in Miami and Sarah Peter in Castries City, St. Lucia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.