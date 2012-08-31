FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. CDC says 10,000 at risk of hantavirus in Yosemite outbreak
August 31, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

U.S. CDC says 10,000 at risk of hantavirus in Yosemite outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on Friday over an outbreak of hantavirus at Yosemite National Park, saying 10,000 people who stayed in tent cabins there over the summer may be at risk.

“An estimated 10,000 persons stayed in the ‘Signature Tent Cabins’ from June 10 through August 24, 2012,” the CDC said in the advisory. “People who stayed in the tents between June 10 and August 24 may be at risk of developing HPS in the next 6 weeks.”

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Ronnie Cohen; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

