FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania sells parking bonds to aid Harrisburg recovery plan
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

Pennsylvania sells parking bonds to aid Harrisburg recovery plan

Hilary Russ

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania sold nearly $289 million of parking revenue bonds on Tuesday - a critical component of the recovery plan for its cash-strapped capital city Harrisburg.

The deal, from the Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority, included three series. The largest was about $119 million of bonds with a triple-B underlying rating, insured by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp, that sold with a top yield of 5.45 percent on bonds maturing in 2044 with a 5.25 percent coupon during institutional pricing, according to preliminary pricing.

That is 131 basis points above top-rated municipal bonds on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A scale, MMD analysts said. But the large penalty is in line with yields on other triple-B rated muni debt.

The bonds were sold through lead manager Guggenheim Securities. Two series of junior lien parking revenue bonds, for about $99 million and $70 million, also priced.

Harrisburg’s recovery plan, approved by a court and crafted by the city’s state-appointed receiver William Lynch, calls for the city to lease up to 10 public parking garages and four or five public parking lots, and for a franchise agreement for about 1,250 metered spaces.

Proceeds from the bond sale will be used to pay down some of the more than $362 million of debt incurred by Harrisburg because of its troubled trash incinerator. The mountain of incinerator debt pushed the city into bankruptcy in 2011, but its Chapter 9 filing was later thrown out after state lawmakers barred it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.