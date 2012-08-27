FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania judge orders Harrisburg to halt incinerator debt payments
August 27, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 5 years ago

Pennsylvania judge orders Harrisburg to halt incinerator debt payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania judge on Monday ordered Harrisburg, the state’s cash-strapped capital, to suspend debt service payments on its troubled incinerator and to implement a 1 percent tax hike.

Commonwealth Court Judge Bonnie Leadbetter ruled that the city should not make any further debt payments on its waste-to-energy incinerator - which helped plunge the city into at least $320 million in debt - until further notice.

An attorney for Harrisburg’s state-appointed receiver, William Lynch, said during a court hearing last week that the city would be $500,000 in the hole if it made a $3.4 million debt service payment due in September.A

