UPDATE 1-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to skip more debt service payments

March 12 (Reuters) - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state’s cash-strapped capital, will skip March 15 debt service payments on two series of general obligation bonds, the city’s state-appointed receiver said in a statement on Tuesday.

The receiver, who has skipped payments before, opted not to pay the $5.2 million due so that the city would have enough cash to fund vital services, the statement said.

The city first defaulted on its GO bonds last March under its previous receiver. Its current receiver, William Lynch, also skipped a $3.4 million debt service payment in September on Harrisburg’s trash incinerator, which has plunged the city into what is now more than $340 million of debt.

Ambac Assurance Corp. insures payment of the principal and interest on the GO bonds.

Because of the crushing debt it incurred from repairs and upgrades to its incinerator, Harrisburg filed for bankruptcy in October 2011, only to have a judge later throw out its petition.

Under Lynch’s oversight, the city is selling its parking garages and other assets to raise funds to pay off its debt.