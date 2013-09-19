FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania court approves Harrisburg's new recovery plan
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 7:29 PM / 4 years ago

Pennsylvania court approves Harrisburg's new recovery plan

Hilary Russ

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital city, won approval from a state judge on Thursday to proceed with a new fiscal recovery plan that is expected to stabilize the city without having to file for bankruptcy.

Harrisburg, which is mired in more than $362 million in debt from past upgrades to its incinerator, can now move ahead with creditor settlements, the lease of city-owned parking lots and a sale of its waste-to-energy incinerator that is expected to raise up to $132 million.

During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Bonnie Leadbetter, of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, said that she would approve the revised recovery plan, submitted by the city’s state-appointed receiver William Lynch, according to Lynch’s lead attorney Mark Kaufman.

The city council on Monday approved legislation that will allow the plan to be implemented.

Some other U.S. cities, struggling to pay for mounting fixed costs or trying to cope with expensive public projects gone bad, could look to Harrisburg as a model for resolving debt problems without having to seek court protection from creditors.

In July, Detroit became the biggest city in U.S. history to seek bankruptcy protection. It needs to pare down more than $18 billion in debt and liabilities.

“There are a lot of cities that are facing this reality. What’s going to happen in (one) place is going to have implications elsewhere,” Kaufman said. “It’s rare that bankruptcy in these situations is going to be the answer. If you can get people to sit at a table and negotiate, why go through the protraction and huge expense of bankruptcy.”

Harrisburg filed for bankruptcy in 2011, but a judge threw out the case after state lawmakers banned it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.