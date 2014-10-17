FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ana now a hurricane, heads towards Hawaii -U.S. hurricane center
#Energy
October 17, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ana now a hurricane, heads towards Hawaii -U.S. hurricane center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Ana strengthened into a hurricane on Friday and was moving in the direction of Hawaii but was not expected to make a direct hit on the islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It said Ana had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph) and was located 230 miles (365 km) south of Hilo on the Big Island.

The center’s storm tracking map showed Ana passing south of the Hawaiian islands. No hurricane has landed a direct hit on Hawaii since Iniki, a Category 4 storm that struck in September of 1992, killing six people and causing damages estimated at $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Jim Loney)

