HCA's stock could rise 20 pct, regardless of court case-Barron's

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The stock of HCA Holdings Inc could rise 20 percent or more regardless of the outcome of a challenge to the Affordable Care Act that is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court next month and has led the stock to edge lower this year, Barron’s said.

The impact of the challenge is not as scary as it seems, as just 6 percent to 7 percent of projected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in 2015 at HCA, the largest operator of U.S. for-profit hospitals, are expected to come from Obamacare, the Feb. 23 issue of Barron’s said.

Only about a quarter of those earnings are related to healthcare exchanges at issue in the legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act, and investments in technology and human-resource systems will boost profitability over time, it said.

HCA’s stock has fallen 5 percent so far this year, and it could rise to $86 from its close of $69.79 on Friday, Barron’s said. No time frame for the gain was given. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Tom Brown)