Federal worker must repay Blue Cross from settlement proceeds - 8th Circuit

A U.S. government employee who was injured in a car accident must use her settlement with the other driver to reimburse her own insurer for medical expenses it paid on her behalf, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Federal Employee Health Benefits Act gives Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) the right to enforce its policy's reimbursement clause despite the contrary terms of an Arkansas state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TEoDM6