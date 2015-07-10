FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House passes bill to speed new drugs to the market
#Healthcare
July 10, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House passes bill to speed new drugs to the market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill aimed at speeding new drugs to the market, after lawmakers defeated last-minute amendments to the legislation.

The House voted 344 to 77 in favor of the bill, known as the 21st Century Cures Act, which would require the FDA to streamline the drug approval process, consider more flexible forms of clinical trials and incorporate patient experience into its decision-making process. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

