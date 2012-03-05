US doctors baffled by cancer screening stats-survey

* Poll finds common misperceptions among primary care doctors

* Prostate screening cited as example of overused screening

By Frederik Joelving

March 5 (Reuters Health) - Most U.S. doctors fail to grasp simple statistics about the effectiveness of cancer screening, which could boost their enthusiasm for unproven and potentially harmful tests, a survey suggests.

For instance, three-quarters of more than 400 doctors surveyed believed better survival rates prove screening is a lifesaver although that’s not the case, researchers say.

Nearly half thought early detection translates into saving lives - another common misperception. The survey of primary care physicians took place in 2010 and 2011. Its results were published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“This is really unfortunate because one of the things we always say is, ‘Discuss it with your doctor,'” said Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society. “This is evidence that your doctor doesn’t know.”

Brawley, who wasn’t involved in the survey, said a lack of statistical sophistication among doctors is part of the reason why routine prostate cancer screening, now a controversial practice, had become so widespread.

“Unfortunately we have all been taught that the way to deal with cancer is to find it early,” he told Reuters Health. “As we have learned more and more about cancer, we are starting to find that that’s not true.”

A survival rate shows how many people with a given disease are still alive after a defined period of time, say five years.

Screening patients automatically increases survival rates, because finding a tumor early means people live for a longer period of time with their cancer diagnosis than if they had waited until they had symptoms to see a doctor - regardless of whether or not anything is done to treat them.

A death rate shows what percentage of patients die during a trial that compares people who were screened versus those were not, and therefore is a better gauge of whether the screening offered a benefit or not.

In some cases, such as slow-growing prostate cancers, the tumor might never have bothered a patient in the first place. That means screening, and the further tests and treatments that might follow, could lead to costs and potential side effects without any benefit to the patient.

“For helping people understand if screening works, survival rates are misleading,” said Dr. Steven Woloshin of Dartmouth Medical School, who worked on the survey.

He said death rates gleaned from clinical trials are the only reliable way to judge if a screening test is effective. When asked if a better survival rate proves that screening saves lives, less than a quarter of doctors answered that it doesn‘t, while 76 percent believed it did.

Forty-seven percent of doctors also thought early detection of cancers is proof that screening saves lives, while 49 percent answered that that’s not the case.

DOCTORS’ CONFUSION AFFECTS PATIENTS

Doctors were three times more likely to recommend a test that increased five-year survival rates from 68 percent to 99 percent than to recommend a test that slashed the much more important death rate from 2 in 1,000 people to 1.6 in 1000, according to the survey.

“Physicians clearly do not understand how to interpret cancer screening statistics themselves - expecting them to communicate this information to patients is a stretch,” Dr. Virginia A. Moyer, who leads the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, wrote in an editorial on the poll.

Dr. Elie A. Akl of the University at Buffalo in New York, who has studied risk communication, said better guidelines for how to report medical studies are important.

“The solution might not (just) be further education of physicians but also standardized naming and reporting of statistics in a way that makes intuitive sense, not just for clinicians, but also for journalists and the lay public,” he said.

In the meantime, patient advocacy groups can help educate consumers about the questions they should be asking their doctors, said Brawley.

"What are the harms of this screening test? What are the potential benefits? If the patient gets an answer of increased five-year survival, that's an indication that their doctor doesn't know what they are talking about," Brawley said. (SOURCE: bit.ly/an7XRm Annals of Internal Medicine, March 5, 2012.) (Reporting by Frederik Joelving in New York; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Doina Chiacu)