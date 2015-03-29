Nebraska health care worker being monitored for Ebola has unrelated health issue- hospital

March 29 (Reuters) - One of five people being monitored by an Omaha, Nebraska medical center after possible exposure to the Ebola virus in West Africa has been hospitalized for a health problem unrelated to Ebola, health officials said on Sunday.

The person, who does not have Ebola, was jogging Saturday afternoon near the Nebraska Medicine medical center when the person “had a cardiac issue.” The person, who has not been identified, was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition, the hospital said.

“It is important for everyone to understand this patient does not have Ebola,” says Phil Smith, medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. “There is no risk to hospital staff, patients, those assisting at the scene or the public.”

The individual is one of five health care workers who are being monitored for 21 days after participating in a mission to Sierra Leone where a colleague tested positive for Ebola.

More than 10,000 people have died from an Ebola outbreak that has plagued the West African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone over the last year. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Bernard Orr)